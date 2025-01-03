Three Bihar teenagers run over by train while playing PUBG on railway track

In a shocking incident that has brought to the fore the perils of playing mobile games in unsafe environments, three teenagers were run over by a train while playing PUBG in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section under the Mufassil police station.

As per media reports, the teenagers, all wearing earphones, failed to notice an approaching train, which led to the accident. Authorities have initiated an investigation and are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.



Also read: Lalu asks Nitish to return to INDIA bloc. Guess what Bihar CM's reply is

The victims have been identified as Furkan Alam, a resident of Railway Gumti; Mansha Tola; Sameer Alam, a resident of Bari Tola; and Habibullah Ansari.

A pall of gloom descended on the area and scores of local residents converged at the scene in shock and grief. The victims’ kin have taken their children’s bodies home for burial rites.

Local administration and railway officials reached the site to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

“We are trying to take statements from the victims’ family members to find out the actual circumstances of the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were playing games on the mobile phones while sitting on the railway track,” SDPO Vivek Deep said.