Lalu asks Nitish to return to INDIA bloc. Guess what Bihar CM's reply is

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday gave a cryptic response to RJD president and former chief minister Lalu Prasad's offer to return to the INDIA bloc.

"Kya bol rahe hain (What are you saying?)" was all the JD(U) boss said in reply to queries from journalists.

Nitish Kumar had aligned twice with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a constituent of the INDIA bloc in the last decade, before returning to the BJP-led NDA fold.

The Lalu offer

Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav sought to downplay his father's offer, saying the RJD chief had only tried to satisfy the curiosity of the media. Whatever he said must have been aimed at putting an end to curiosity of you journalists," he told the media.

Lalu Prasad had told a television channel: "Our doors are open (for Nitish). He should also unbolt his gates. This would facilitate movement of people from both sides.”

The remark came amid the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that NDA will jointly decide the Chief Minister's face in the Bihar assembly polls due in less than a year. This statement had reportedly irked Nitish Kumar who has since remained silent.

However, Lalu's offer had sparked sparked off intense speculation in the media.

NDA will depart

Nitish Kumar made his cryptic comment at Raj Bhavan where he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Arif Mohammad Khan as the new governor.