Is saying ‘jumla’ a crime: Tejashwi Yadav on FIR over Modi post

A day after an FIR was lodged against him for an alleged objectionable social media post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday (August 23) said that he was not scared of any FIR.

‘ BJP scared of facing the truth ’

Speaking to reporters in Katihar, Yadav asked whether using the word “jumla” has become a crime, alleging that the BJP was scared of facing the truth.

“Who is scared of an FIR? Saying the word 'jumla' has also become a crime. They fear the truth. We are not scared of any FIR and we speak the truth," said Yadav, all quoted by ANI.

The FIR was lodged by Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, at the Gadchiroli Police Station, under sections 196(1)(a)(b), 356(2)(3), 352, 353(2) sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to media reports, the complainant stated in the FIR that objectionable social media posts were made against the Prime Minister during his visit to Gaya district on Friday.

PM slams RJD over law and order

Addressing a rally in Gaya, the Prime Minister lashed out at the RJD over the deterioration of law and order in Bihar when it was in power in the state.

Describing RJD’s tenure in Bihar as “an era of darkness", Modi said, "Remember the condition here during the rule of lantern (RJD). This region was in the clutches of red terror. Cities like Gaya Ji were in darkness during the rule of 'lantern' (RJD)... They had pushed the entire state into darkness.”

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on opposition parties for their resistance to new anti-corruption legislation that would automatically remove high-ranking officials, including the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers, if they are jailed for over 30 days in serious criminal cases.

Modi specifically targeted RJD, Congress, and Left parties for their vehement opposition to the legislation, suggesting their resistance stems from self-preservation rather than principled concerns. He characterised their anger as evidence of underlying fears about potential legal consequences for their leadership.

Projects worth Rs 13,000 crores launched

The Prime Minister had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth for the state.

He also flagged off two trains - the Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, which will enhance passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, which will boost tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.