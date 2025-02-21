Bihar: School student shot dead, 2 injured over allegation of cheating in exam

A Class X student was shot dead in Bihar and two others were injured in a clash over allegations of cheating during an examination, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place Rohtas district on Thursday after a quarrel the previous day led to another confrontation, leading to the death after gunshots were fired.

Besides the student who died, one student was injured in a leg and another in his back, the police said.



Heavy police force has been deployed at the site. Heavy security has been provided at the Narayan Medical College and Hospital where the injured are being treated.

Angry villagers and family members of the boy who was killed earlier launched a protest, threatening to block a highway passing through the area seeking justice following the murder.

Police officials told PTI they had managed to defuse the situation after talking to the protesters.

A video from the protest site showed a huge number of young men sitting peacefully across a road in protest.

Another video showed armed police personnel trying to manage crowds on a busy road.