RJD reacts to Bihar defeat: ‘No sorrow in loss, no arrogance in victory’

The RJD, in its first reaction, after its severe drubbing in the Bihar Assembly elections, where it managed to win only 25 seats of the 143 it contested, said on Saturday (November 15) that ups and downs in public service are inevitable, adding that there is no sorrow in defeat and no arrogance in victory.

'Public service, an endless journey'

“Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory!,” the RJD stated in a post on X.

Describing itself as a “party of the poor”, the RJD further stated that it will continue to raise its voice for the poor.

“The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor; it will continue to raise their voice among the poor!,” it added.

23 per cent votes but only 25 seats

The RJD, the main constituent of the Mahagathbandhan along with the Congress in Bihar, recorded a weak electoral performance. Despite the setback, the party achieved the highest vote share among all contenders in the polls counted on Friday, November 14.

RJD secured 23 per cent of the total votes, marginally lower than the 23.11 per cent it received in the previous election when it fielded 144 candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) increased its vote share to 20.07 per cent, up from 19.46 per cent in 2020, even though it contested fewer seats, 101 compared with 110 earlier, according to Election Commission data.

The backdrop

The RJD’s leading vote share suggests it finished second or third in many constituencies, accumulating significant votes that did not convert into seats. The party’s larger presence in the fray, with 42 more seats than the BJP or JD (U), also contributed to its overall vote tally. RJD received 1,15,46,055 votes, while the BJP secured 1,00,81,143.

Other Mahagathbandhan allies also performed poorly. The Congress won six of 61 seats, CPI(ML)L two, CPI(M) one, and CPI none, bringing the alliance to 35 seats. The NDA dominated with 202 seats, led by the BJP with 89 and JD(U) with 85. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won 19, HAM five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.