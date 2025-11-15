BJP suspends RK Singh for ‘anti-party activities’ after Bihar win

A day after its landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP has suspended former Union Minister RK Singh, a senior leader from the state, along with two other leaders for alleged anti-party activities on Saturday (November 15). The BJP leadership in a show-cause notice to Singh and the two other leaders, asking them to explain why they should not be expelled from the party.

‘Anti-party activities’

The notice to Singh stated that he was resorting to “anti-party activities” which fall in the “scope of discipline”, adding that the party has taken it very seriously. Singh has been given a week’s time to respond to the notice.

"You are indulging in anti-party activities. This falls within the scope of the discipline. The party has taken this seriously. This has caused harm to the party,” stated the notice.

"Therefore, as directed, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled from the party. Therefore, please clarify your position within a week of receiving this letter," it added as quoted by NDTV.

Similar notices were also issued to the two other leaders, Legislative Council member Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Singh, a former BJP MP from Ara, has been suspended in view of several complaints against him of being involved in anti-party activities. The report further stated that Singh had been making serious allegations against party leaders.

Singh’s allegation against govt

The outspoken diplomat-turned-politician had reportedly made serious allegations about a government project. He alleged that the solar power project in Bihar was a Rs 62,000-crore scam. He made the allegations with regard to the power project handover to Adani in Bihar.

Singh had also urged voters to reject candidates with criminal records, even if they were from the NDA. He also made serious allegations against deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and JD (U) candidate Anant Singh.

Singh had urged people not to vote for such candidates even if they belong to their caste, adding that if there are no candidates in the fray who are not tainted, then people should vote for NOTA.