Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc united in Bihar, promises common manifesto soon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (August 24) asserted that INDIA bloc partners in Bihar were working in complete unity for the upcoming Assembly elections and expressed confidence that the alliance would deliver positive results.

Addressing a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the polls, due later this year.



“The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was “institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP”.

“We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party,” he added.

