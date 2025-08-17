Voter Adhikar Yatra: ‘Vote theft’ happening across country, says Rahul
The 16-day march protests alleged voter disenfranchisement ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls with the motto of ‘one person, one vote’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by top INDIA Bloc leaders, on Sunday (August 17) embarked on his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar’s Sasaram.
The Congress has asserted that it will fight for the "one person, one vote" principle and not accept the Election Commission (EC) becoming a "compartment" of the BJP's "so-called double engine".
Rahul is being accompanied by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav among others.
16-day, 1,300-km yatra
With the Assembly polls barely three months away, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with Mahagathbandhan leaders, will undertake the 16-day and 1,300 km-long yatra from Sasaram, which will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.
“16 days, 20+ districts, 1,300+ km. We are coming among the people with the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This is a fight to protect the most basic democratic right - 'one person, one vote',” Rahul said in a post on X. "Join us in Bihar to save the Constitution," he added.
The 'yatra' will be in a hybrid mode, on foot and by vehicle, as was Rahul’s Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders said.
It will be a historic march: Pawan Khera
Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, Congress' media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi ji has set out for a yatra, the democracy of this country has turned a page. 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic march. It will prove to be a milestone in the history of our democracy.
"We will not accept that the Election Commission becomes a compartment of this so-called 'double engine'. We are fighting against this and will continue to do so in the future," he added.
The party has been protesting against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging the EC's exercise is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections due later this year.
The Congress urged the people of Bihar to join the 'yatra' for their rights and entitlements so that democracy can get a direction from Bihar.
Yatra route
The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2025 3:49 PM IST
Tejashwi warns of ‘big conspiracy’ to end democracy in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav said, “BJP, PM Modi, Amit Shah and the EC should know that we will not let democracy vanish from Bihar. This is a big conspiracy to snatch people’s rights and existence.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:47 PM IST
Rahul alleges SIR plot to ‘steal’ Bihar elections
Rahul Gandhi said, “Elections across the country are being stolen, and now SIR is their conspiracy to steal Bihar polls. We will not let it happen.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:46 PM IST
Rahul accuses EC of aiding vote theft
LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “The whole country now knows how votes are being stolen, and we exposed the Election Commission’s role in it.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:45 PM IST
Rahul vows caste census, thanks Lalu for support
LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “PM Modi won’t conduct a true caste census, but the INDIA bloc will. We will stop vote theft, expose SIR, and I thank Laluji for joining despite medical advice.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:43 PM IST
Lalu urges unity to ‘remove BJP, save democracy’
At the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “Remove the BJP, which is a thief, and don’t let it return to power. Unite with Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Kharge to save democracy.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:40 PM IST
United INDIA bloc will dethrone NDA govt in Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday asserted that a united INDIA bloc will dethrone the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar in the upcoming assembly polls.
Prasad was addressing a rally after the launch of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Sasaram.
“To strengthen the democracy, the NDA government must be thrown out of power. A united INDIA bloc will dethrone this government of thieves in the state in the assembly polls,” the RJD supremo said.
Earlier in the day in Patna, he alleged that the situation prevailing in the country under the BJP-led central government was worse than the time of the Emergency.
“We are fighting a battle against the prevailing situation in the country, which is worse than what it was during the Emergency. It is good that Rahul Gandhi is also with us,” Prasad had told reporters before departing for Sasaram.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:37 PM IST
We will stop vote theft at all costs: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says, "A vote empowers the poor — it is his right, his voice, and his identity. Today, that power is being stripped away through a conspiracy to steal votes via SIR. We will resist this vote theft at all costs."
- 17 Aug 2025 3:29 PM IST
Kharge slams Modi for praising RSS, says it opposed Independence
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Nehru, Ambedkar, Bose and Gandhi gave us voting rights, but PM Modi is challenging them. From the Red Fort he praised the RSS, which opposed Independence and never sacrificed for the nation. What must our freedom fighters’ souls think?”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:28 PM IST
RSS-BJP never supported voting rights for women: Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The BJP and RSS are dangerous for the poor, youth and women. They even opposed Nehru granting women the right to vote.”
- 17 Aug 2025 3:26 PM IST
'Modi steals votes, jobs...': Kharge targets PM in Bihar
Ahead of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Modi steals votes, youth jobs, farmers’ MSP and people’s rights. He is a thief who must be removed.”