Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Rahul's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (August 26) joined the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in the 16-day yatra in Bihar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted in the state by the Election Commission.

On Tuesday, she was seen along with other leaders of the INDIA bloc in the ongoing "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Supaul of Bihar.

Priyanka and Rahul, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other representatives of the INDIA bloc, were seen sitting on the roof of an SUV which was moving slowly as they waved at the people gathered to see the leaders.

The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a day's break.

Election results will be fruitful: Rahul

Earlier on Sunday (August 24), while addressing a press conference in Araria, Rahul Gandhi said that he is very confident that the results will be in the favour of Congress and its allies.

Also Read: 'Vote chori': Congress launches portal, urges people to 'register'

"The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly... we are both ideologically and politically-aligned... mutually respecting each other, and the results would be fruitful," Rahul said.

"I call it a good partnership among all constituents of the INDIA bloc," he had said.

'Attempt to steal votes'

Slamming the NDA government at the Centre, Rahul had alleged that the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

Rahul launched the "Voter Adhikar Yatra", supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, against the Election Commission's SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 after covering over 1,300 km across the state where assembly elections are due later this year.

Also Read: ‘Not theft but robbery’: Vote theft anger grips rural Bihar | Ground report

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur, and Patna districts.

(With agency inputs)