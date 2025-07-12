PM Modi hands out 51,000 job letters; highlights development over 11 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 12) emphasised his government's focus on generating employment in the public and private sectors, asserting that the country has progressed in every field in the past 11 years.

Modi’s job drive

In a virtual address after the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters, Modi said his government's welfare schemes, be it building over 4 crore houses for the poor, distributing over 10 crore new LPG connections or the rooftop solar energy programme, have created lakhs of new employment opportunities.



Appointment letters were distributed as part of the government's Rozgar Mela, which will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation-building, a government statement has said, adding that over 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far under it.

From fear to strength

Noting that over 25 crore people were lifted out of poverty in the past 10 years, the prime minister said it would not have happened but for the employment and sources of income generated for them. The poor people used to have a difficult living and feared death but became so strong that they defeated poverty, he added.

Modi said his government's focus on boosting manufacturing has paid off, saying electronic manufacturing has risen over five times in 11 years and mobile manufacturing units number nearly 300.

Defence manufacturing surge

He highlighted that defence manufacturing is now being proudly discussed, especially after Operation Sindoor, a clear reference to India’s display of indigenous military strength during the conflict with Pakistan. He added that the defence production of the country has surpassed the Rs 1.25 lakh crore mark.



Speaking of his recent five-nation tour, he said the whole world now recognises the strength of India's demography and democracy. The strength of India's youth is its biggest capital and a guarantee of the country's bright future, he added.

