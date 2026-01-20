Patna NEET aspirant’s death triggers protests, puts Bihar govt under fire

The alleged rape and death of a NEET aspirant in Patna has put the Bihar government under fire. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s silence, even days after the heinous crime came to light, has intensified public anger and sparked protests across the state.

The incident has once again raised serious questions about the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government’s much-publicised claims of “sushasan” (good governance). The case is the first major challenge for the government two months after it retained power. Though the police say the case is being thoroughly investigated, it has already exposed police laxity, the dubious role of a private hostel owner and questionable conduct by private hospitals.

From hostel to hospitals

The 18-year-old NEET aspirant was found unconscious in her room at Sambhu Girls Hostel in Chitragupta Nagar, Patna, on January 6. Hostel staff informed her parents in their native village in Jehanabad, about 50 km from the state capital.



She had returned to the hostel on January 5 after visiting her family. By the time her parents reached Patna, she had already been admitted to a private hospital by the hostel owner. She was later shifted to another private hospital and then to Medanta Hospital in Patna on January 10 as her condition deteriorated. She remained in a coma for five days across three hospitals and died on January 11. She had been staying in the hostel for over two-and-a-half years to prepare for NEET, hoping to fulfil her dream of studying MBBS.

In the past few days, several rape cases have been reported from different parts of Bihar that barely drew attention. This case, however, has gained unusual traction amid sustained protests and political mobilisation. Sensing growing public anger and facing attacks from the Opposition, Bihar ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, were forced on Monday to clarify that no accused would be spared and that the police had been given a free hand.

Police flip-flop and fallout

However, a key question remains: Why did the Patna police initially float a suicide theory and deny any sexual assault? Police officials had claimed that the victim died by suicide after consuming pills in her hostel room and that there was no evidence of rape. Chitragupta Nagar police station in-charge Roshni Kumari, Patna’s ASP Abhinav Kumar, SP Parichay Kumar and SSP Kartikay Sharma repeated this version and rejected the parents’ allegation of rape and murder. The victim’s family accused the police of deliberate negligence and of trying to cover up the incident without waiting for the post-mortem report or conducting a proper investigation.

It is not only the victim’s parents who suspect a police attempt to suppress the truth. This was evident when the Patna police initially gave the case a different angle. But after protests in Patna and Jehanabad on January 13 and revelations in the post-mortem report, the police took a U-turn and admitted the possibility of sexual assault, contradicting their earlier stand. In a subsequent press release, the police said sexual assault could not be ruled out.

“We want justice. Our daughter was raped and murdered by people close to the hostel. The government should come forward and ensure punishment for those behind this barbaric act,” the victim’s mother told The Federal over the phone.

The post-mortem report from Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on January 14 revealed signs of “violent resistance, sexual assault and injuries sustained”. Examination noted fresh injuries, tissue trauma and blood clots, indicating sexual assault. The report also said the victim had resisted the brutality for nearly one-and-a-half to two hours, as multiple scratch marks were found on her chest and under her shoulders. Significantly, despite PMCH being the apex medico-legal authority under the Bihar government, the post-mortem report was sent to AIIMS Delhi for a second opinion, which is still awaited.

Hostel owner under lens

Mounting pressure and serious allegations against the police forced Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Patna IG Jitendra Rana has been directed to supervise the seven-member SIT on a daily basis. The SIT has visited the victim’s village twice, met her parents and neighbours, and also inspected the hostel and hospitals, questioning staff and doctors.

The SIT examined the medical report of Prabhat Memorial Hiramati Hospital, where the victim was earlier admitted. That report mentioned head and internal injuries but did not confirm sexual assault. The SIT also questioned doctors from the hospital. An FSL team also visited Sambhu Hostel on Monday (January 19) and collected evidence. CID ADG Parasnath said samples had been gathered and the investigation report was likely within two to three days.

Taking note of the suspicious role of the hostel management, the police last week arrested its owner Manish Ranjan who has been sent to judicial custody. The police are likely to seek his remand for further interrogation. Police are probing Manish Ranjan’s rise from a fourth-grade employee at a private firm to a wealthy property owner. He reportedly lived on the top floor of the hostel with his family, and several people used to visit him at night, raising serious concerns about the safety and security of girls staying there.

Opposition turns up heat

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest carrying bangles, which they sought to gift to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the home portfolio. CPI (ML) had earlier held a protest over the incident.



Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad, urged Nitish Kumar to suspend his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra and focus on protecting the honour and lives of women in Bihar. RJD MP from Jehanabad Surendra Yadav said he would quit politics if justice was not delivered to the daughter of his constituency. “Is this what good governance looks like? Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP leaders must answer the people,” he said.

The Bihar Women Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and will send a team to meet the victim’s parents in Jehanabad on January 21.

The Opposition has seized on the case to target the NDA government. Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Akhilesh Singh and Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, visited the victim’s home and pledged support. Kishor alleged the family was pressured to withdraw the complaint.

All eyes are now on Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over whether they will order a CBI probe, as demanded by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, or attempt to contain the fallout. With the Opposition on the offensive, the NDA government is on the back foot.