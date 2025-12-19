Hijab-pulling row puts spotlight back on Nitish Kumar’s public conduct, health

Speculation over the mental and physical health of 74-year-old Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become the talk of the town after he pulled the naqab (hijab) of Nusrat Parveen, a young Muslim AYUSH doctor, at an official function earlier this week. This unusual behaviour has not only drawn sharp criticism but has also strengthened a theory that has been circulating in the state for some time, that he is not fully fit to govern, as alleged by Opposition leaders.



The episode occurred when a smiling Nitish Kumar suddenly pulled the hijab from Nusrat’s face minutes after handing her an appointment letter as an AYUSH doctor, along with others, at a function held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat (close to his official residence) on December 15.

Row over CM’s public conduct

Nusrat was taken aback as the incident unfolded within seconds. Such behaviour was unexpected from a seasoned politician like Nitish Kumar, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, and the act, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media and was widely reported.

Sensing trouble, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who was standing behind Nitish, tried to pull his sleeve to stop him, but failed. What added to Nusrat’s discomfort was that those present, including Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and retired IAS officer Deepak Kumar, former chief secretary and now principal secretary to the chief minister, were seen laughing.

The incident reportedly shocked the hijab-wearing Nusrat so deeply that she immediately left Patna for Kolkata to be with her family and has reportedly decided not to join the government job. She was scheduled to assume charge on December 20. “Nusrat felt humiliated and has been under mental stress after what happened to her. She refused to join the AYUSH doctor’s post despite her family trying to convince her,” said a close relative.

Several Muslim organisations and women activists across the country condemned Nitish Kumar and demanded an apology. A complaint has also been filed against him. “Is it not a serious issue that a politician like Nitish Kumar questioned a naqab-wearing woman about her appearance and forcibly pulled it from her face? This exposes his mental health issues. He is unwell and should not continue as the chief minister. Those defending him despite knowing his condition are using him for political interests and are doing injustice to him and the state,” said Kanchan Bala, a socio-political activist who worked closely with Nitish Kumar during the Samata Party days in the mid-1990s.

Political sparring over health

The incident provided an opportunity for the Opposition RJD, which targeted Nitish Kumar, asking, “What has happened to Nitishji? His mental state has reached a pitiable condition.”

However, leaders of Nitish Kumar’s party, the JD(U), outrightly dismissed these claims, publicly asserting that he is healthy and fit.

Whether the incident is linked to Nitish Kumar’s mental health has become a subject of intense political debate.

A former Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader, once considered second only to Nitish in the party, said, “He has been facing age-related health issues, which at times affect his behaviour in public, unlike his earlier conduct. This is a matter of concern. However, there is no documentary proof unless a medical bulletin is made public.”

RJD leader Ejaz Ahmad said Nitish Kumar has been showing symptoms of a serious health issue. “His behaviour in public has repeatedly reflected this over the past year.”

Renewed calls for transparency

Some bureaucrats who have worked closely with him for years and JD(U) leaders, having proximity to him, privately admit that Nitish has been behaving differently. “Nitishji is no longer what he used to be. He was once known for his sophistication, image consciousness, and public conduct. Now, it appears he has changed — he is not the same Nitish Kumar,” said a former minister and JD(U) leader.



Pushpender Kumar, former professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Patna, said that Nitish Kumar becoming the centre of gossip due to his unexpected behaviour is not a positive development for him or the state, given that he holds a public office. He suggested that if Nitish Kumar is healthy and conscious of his condition, the Chief Minister’s Office should constitute a medical board comprising doctors from AIIMS Patna, IGIMS Patna, and PMCH to issue a medical fitness certificate. “It is high time the party and his office release a medical report on his mental and physical health to end rumours, gossip, and speculation. After all, he heads the government of a large state like Bihar,” he said.

Media access restricted after row

In an apparent attempt to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and to avoid further erratic behaviour in public, a powerful coterie close to Nitish Kumar that manages his public engagements has reportedly decided to restrict media access. This was evident on December 16 (Tuesday), when media personnel were not allowed to enter an appointment letter distribution event of the Energy Department in Patna. Media entry was also restricted on Wednesday (December 17) during his day-long programme in Bodh Gaya. Even the JD(U) avoided live-streaming the event on its official platform, something that had never happened before.

“There was no media entry at Nitish Kumar’s programmes over the last two days following what went wrong on Monday. The pattern of his programmes has now been changed. He will distribute appointment letters to only a few selected candidates instead of holding large events. There will be no live streaming, and the Chief Minister’s Office will release only selected photographs and video clips,” said an official of the Public Relations Department.

Despite this, JD(U) leaders have publicly refuted any claims regarding Nitish Kumar’s health and continue to assert that he is well, fit, and active, citing his regular visits to various places to launch projects, inspect ongoing works, and chair high-level meetings.

Past conduct under scrutiny

However, this was not an isolated incident. Last month, Nitish attempted to touch the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At his first election rally in Muzaffarpur in mid-October, Nitish made headlines for his erratic behaviour rather than his speech.

In early October 2025, during a virtual function attended by Prime Minister Modi, Nitish Kumar was seen sitting with folded hands for over a minute, slightly shaking them, glancing sideways, and smiling briefly.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar placed a flower pot on the head of a senior IAS officer at an official function. In March this year, he was seen placing his arm around a woman’s shoulder at a public function and, at another event, attempting to touch a woman. Opposition leaders criticised these acts and questioned his mental health.



In the same month, Nitish was seen smiling, laughing, talking, and waving during the national anthem, behaviour never previously associated with a chief minister who has been in office since 2005, barring a brief period in 2014. The Opposition RJD termed it an insult to the nation and demanded an apology.

Silence amid growing speculation

JD(U) leaders, however, have consistently downplayed these developments and maintained silence on his unusual behaviour, which many see as an indication of declining mental health amid widespread gossip and speculation.

“No one dares to say this publicly because there is no documentary evidence. But yes, Nitish’s unusual behaviour in public has fuelled concerns about his health. He remains in command of his party and government, but no one can predict the trajectory of his condition,” said a political analyst who did not wish to be named.

Interestingly, the BJP has remained silent on the controversy, with its leaders downplaying the development.