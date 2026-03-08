Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U), tipped for deputy CM role

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar formally joined the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday (March 8), signalling a potential political succession in one of India's most electorally significant states.

Nishant, an engineering graduate in his 40s, was inducted into the party at its headquarters in Patna in the presence of senior leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha. Party functionaries gathered outside the office, waving flags and beating drums as Nishant arrived to a rousing reception.

"Will work to strengthen the organisation"

Speaking after joining the party, Nishant said he would focus on grassroots strengthening. "My father decided to go to Rajya Sabha — it was his personal decision.

Also Read: The governor swaps that left people asking what BJP is really planning

We all respect it. We will keep working under his guidance. I will work to strengthen the organisation," he said. He also paid tribute to Nitish Kumar's two-decade legacy, adding, "People of the state will never forget his contribution to the state's development."

Deputy CM speculation gathers pace

The move is widely seen as a step toward grooming Nishant for a larger political role within the JD(U) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year. A close aide of Nitish Kumar claimed on Saturday that a unanimous decision had been taken to make Nishant deputy chief minister in the new government to be formed upon his father's resignation.

Also Read: Does Nitish’s decision reflect BJP’s broader plan? | Talking Sense With Srini

JD(U) MLA from Harnaut, Hari Narayan Singh, further claimed that Nishant will be elected to the state legislative council next month.

Nitish Kumar heads to Rajya Sabha

CM Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls on Thursday, a move widely interpreted as paving the way for a leadership transition in Bihar, with his son now positioned at the centre of the party's succession plans.