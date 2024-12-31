Bihar polls: Rift between Nitish and BJP over CM candidate?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks about the NDA collectively deciding on the CM candidate before the 2025 Bihar elections has stirred speculations. In the latest episode of Capital Beat, hosted by Neelu Vyas, political commentators Satish K. Singh, Ashok Mishra, and journalist TK Rajalakshmi discussed the growing disquiet between Nitish Kumar and the BJP and the disruptive role of Prashant Kishor in Bihar’s political landscape.

Rift Between Nitish Kumar and BJP?

Amit Shah's statement that the NDA would decide the CM candidate ahead of the 2025 polls has reportedly irked Nitish Kumar, who has since remained silent. Ashok Mishra noted that this move deviates from past practices where Nitish was the clear CM face for the NDA in Bihar. The silence is interpreted by many as a sign of dissatisfaction within the JD(U) camp, with speculations rife about Nitish considering a shift back to the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Prashant Kishor: The New Disruptor in Bihar Politics

Prashant Kishor’s increasing visibility in Bihar has raised eyebrows, especially his support for protesting students over alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission exams. TK Rajalakshmi pointed out that Kishor seems to be leveraging the unrest to carve out a political base, potentially disrupting established voter dynamics. Meanwhile, Ashok Mishra suggested that Kishor's actions, perceived as aligned with BJP interests, could fragment votes and weaken both the JD(U) and RJD.

Nitish’s Strategic Silence or Tactical Move?

Satish K. Singh argued that Nitish's silence might be a deliberate strategy to position himself as indispensable within the NDA. “Nitish knows the BJP needs him to maintain power in Bihar and Delhi,” Singh said. However, if Nitish feels sidelined, he could switch allegiances, leveraging his kingmaker status. The panel also discussed the historical "flip-flops" in Nitish’s alliances and how they underscore his survival skills in Bihar politics.

Nitish Kumar brings critical caste-based voter support to the NDA, particularly among OBCs and Dalits. As Singh noted, "The BJP has never had a Chief Minister from its ranks in Bihar, and Nitish remains pivotal to their electoral success." Rajalakshmi echoed this sentiment, suggesting that any misstep in managing Nitish could lead to severe repercussions for the BJP, both in Bihar and nationally.

Prashant Kishor's Political Gambit

Prashant Kishor’s announcement to field candidates across all 243 constituencies in the 2025 elections has raised concerns about his intentions. Mishra highlighted how Kishor is viewed as a "vote-cutter" who could damage all major parties in Bihar, with some suggesting his actions indirectly benefit the BJP. His recent clashes with Nitish's administration, including filing a case against the police, further cement his role as a disruptor.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism)



