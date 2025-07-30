Residential certificate application for 'Dogesh Babu' in Bihar

Days after a residential certificate was issued for a dog named “Dog Babu” in Patna, another incident occurred in Bihar’s Nawada district where an application for a residential certificate was submitted in the name of “Dogesh Babu”.

The application form with a dog’s photo on it has prompted the district administration to order a probe into the incident and take legal action.

Nawada District Magistrate Ravi Prakash has instructed the local police to register an FIR and start an investigation into the matter. According to a report by ANI, a person submitted the online application form in the Sirdala RTPS (Right to Public Service) office seeking a residential certificate for a pet dog named ‘Dogesh Babu’.

DM vows stern action

Prakash said stern action would be taken against the perpetrators of the act, adding that such tampering with the administrative process would not be tolerated.

"Copycats... were caught trying to apply for a residence certificate from Sirdala, Rajauli. FIR is being registered for cheap and cheap humour-satire,” Prakash stated in a social media post as quoted by ANI.

FIR lodged

The district authorities were informed by the RTPS personnel of the zone office that an online application for a residence certificate was received, said Sirdala Zone Officer Abhinav Raj.

He also said that as per the application, the name of the applicant was Dogesh Babu, gender male, father Dogesh's Papa, mother Dogesh's Mami, village Kharondh, ward number 11, post Sherpur, block Sherpur, zone Sirdala district, Nawada.

An FIR has been lodged under Section 319 (2) (fraud), Section 340 (1), 340 (2) (fraudulent use of electronic records), misuse of government system, Section 335, 241 (forgery). The act is also punishable under Section 66D (fraud and impersonation through computer resources) of the Information Technology Act 2000, for which an FIR has been lodged against the applicant at the Sirdala police station.

Probe in ‘Dog Babu’ case

Earlier, Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan conducted an inquiry into the incident of a residential certificate being issued with the name “Dog Babu” in the district. Along with the City Superintendent of Police (East), Sub-Divisional Officer, Land Reforms Deputy Collector, District Public Grievance Redressal Officer and other officials, the DM visited the Block-cum-Circle Office in Masaurhi to probe the case.

According to the Patna DM, the residential certificate was issued on the basis of forged documents. He also said that it was not an inadvertent mistake but a deliberate attempt to malign the state government and the district administration.

