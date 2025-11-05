JD(U) leader's elder brother, wife, daughter found dead at home in Purnea

The elder brother of a JD(U) leader, along with his wife and daughter, was found dead at their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Wednesday (November 5).

The deaths come just days before the commencement of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Trio found dead at home

The bodies were discovered at their home in the European Colony, under the jurisdiction of Kehat Police Station, on Tuesday (November 4) night, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and their daughter Tanu Priya, according to Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar.

Residents said Naveen was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, the officer added.

"Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," the SDPO said.

Tragic chain of events

Forensic experts have been collecting evidence from the site, the SDPO said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Locals described Naveen as a well-known figure in the area who had previously contested both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, another officer said.

Some family members suggested that Tanu Priya may have fallen from the staircase in the house, resulting in her death. "They also suspect that her father fell down the staircase while attempting to save his daughter and died. Later, Mala Devi died of cardiac arrest after hearing the news of the death of her husband and daughter," a local police officer told PTI.

Investigation underway

The police are investigating the matter from all possible angles. As the news of the death of the Kushwaha couple and their daughter spread in the area, a large crowd gathered outside their residence.

State minister Lesi Singh and Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, also visited the family’s home on Tuesday night.

(With agency inputs)