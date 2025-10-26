JD(U) expels 11 leaders for anti-party activities in poll-bound Bihar

JD(U), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has expelled 11 leaders, including a former minister, for anti-party activities and “defying its ideology” in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Suspended from primary membership

According to a statement issued by JD(U) state general secretary Chandan Kumar Singh, the expelled members have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership.

“The party took disciplinary action after it found that all 11 leaders were indulging in anti-party activities in the state,” the statement issued on Saturday evening said.

'Defied JD(U) ideology'

Those who have been expelled include former minister Shailesh Kumar, former MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudharshan Kumar, and former MLCs Sanjay Prasad and Ranvijay Singh.

Reacting to the development, a senior JD(U) leader said, “These expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the party and other NDA alliance partners. They were defying our ideology.”

The development comes ahead of the polls to the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The first phase of voting will be conducted on November 6 and the second phase on November 11, with the results set to be announced on November 14.

