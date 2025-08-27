Over 5,000 UP residents included in Bihar electoral rolls: INDIA bloc

Amid the recent controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the INDIA bloc has made fresh allegations that more than 5,000 residents of Uttar Pradesh have been registered as voters in an adjoining district of Bihar by the Election Commission for the benefit of the ruling NDA in the upcoming assembly polls in the eastern state.

The commission rejected the allegation, claiming that the figure of doubtful voters was "imaginary".

Congress national general secretary Randeep Surjewala and Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha made the allegation at a press conference in Phulparas in Madhubani district on Tuesday (August 26).

They alleged that the "doubtful" voters have been registered mostly in the Valmiki Nagar assembly segment of West Champaran district, citing the name of a 45-year-old man who has been included in the electoral rolls despite having been an elector of Khadda constituency in Kushinagar district of UP.

Election Commission's response

However, the claim was refuted by the West Champaran district administration in a statement which was shared by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

In the statement, the district administration noted that "it is a draft electoral roll that has been published by the EC on August 1 and not the final voters' list. The very purpose of draft rolls is to invite claims and objections with regard to duplications or any other discrepancies".

"Moreover, in the press conference, the figure of more than 5,000 doubtful voters has been bandied about without any further details or evidence. It seems to be an imaginary figure which does not lend itself to verification," said the administration.

It added, "Many times, in Valmiki Nagar, because of a change in the course of rivers, people get forced to change their address, and this results in one person registered at more than one place. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is aimed at removing such discrepancies."

The administration also clarified that Chhedi Ram, the Khadda voter cited by Surjewala and Jha, was included in the draft electoral rolls and "he has already moved an application for deletion of his name" from the UP assembly constituency.

