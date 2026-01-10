‘Impregnate women for money’: How men fell for a cyber scam in Bihar

“Make a woman pregnant and earn up to Rs 10 lakh” — that was the lure used by fraudsters operating an online scam dubbed the so-called “All India Pregnant Job”. Advertisements carrying this claim were circulated on social media platforms, promising men free sex and financial rewards.



Many victims ended up paying so-called “initial charges” in the hope of sex and money, only to later realise they had been cheated. A gang involved in defrauding unsuspecting victims through false promises of rewards for impregnating childless women, cheap loans and fake jobs has been busted by the Nawada Cyber Police in Bihar.

A resident of Nawada, Ranjan Kumar, has been arrested, while a minor has been taken into custody in connection with the cybercrime.

Deceptive online pitches

As bizarre as it sounds, the “All India Pregnant Job” turned out to be a real scam masquerading as a job and loan offer. The accused used several misleading pitches such as “Playboy Service” and offered cheap loans under names like “Dhani Finance” and “SBI cheap loans”. Fake advertisements using these phrases were widely circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp to lure potential victims.

The accused promised men up to Rs 10 lakh for impregnating childless women, assuring them that even in case of failure, they would receive half the amount. To further entice victims, the fraudsters sent them photographs of female models and offered free sexual encounters.

However, there was a catch. Victims were asked to pay initial amounts under the pretext of registration fees, hotel charges and other expenses. The extortion continued in stages until the victims finally realised they were being scammed.

Believing it to be an easy way to make quick money, many victims lost their life savings. In most cases, fear of social stigma prevented them from approaching the police or informing anyone about the fraud.

Scam network unearthed

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Nawada, while a minor was also detained in connection with the case. Four mobile phones used in the fraud were recovered, Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, several similar cyber fraud cases have been detected earlier in the Nawada district.



In the earlier incidents, the same modus operandi was used, with victims being blackmailed and extorted. While several accused were arrested, the scams did not stop, with the “pregnancy job” pitch continuing to lure men of all ages seeking quick money and sex.

The police have now appealed to the public not to trust such tempting and unusual claims circulating on social media. Nishu Mallik, in-charge of the Nawada Cyber Police Station and Deputy Superintendent of Police, has urged people to immediately report any such suspicious activities.