Prashant Kishor demands medical bulletin on Nitish Kumar’s mental health

Sheikhpura (Bihar), Mar 25 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday demanded a medical bulletin on the mental health condition of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He alleged that Kumar was being prevented from addressing functions and press conferences in a bid to shield him from public scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the JD(U) chief keeps making news for odd behaviour, he said, while addressing a press conference in Sheikhpura district.

The former poll strategist, who had a brief stint in the JD(U) headed by Kumar, which ended with his expulsion following a spat with the party supremo, said, "Concerns over the chief minister's mental health were first raised by his close aide, the late Sushil Modi, in 2023. For the last couple of years, the people of Bihar have been observing his behaviour." There have been attempts to shield Nitish Kumar from public scrutiny by preventing him from interacting with the press and addressing public functions. Nonetheless, he keeps making news for odd behaviour, Kishor alleged.

"Kumar has been forgetting the names of cabinet colleagues. He has also been unable to remember, while on tour, which district he was in. During recent agitations over BPSC exams, I learnt he was not aware of the happenings in the state," claimed the 47-year-old politician.

He added, tongue in cheek, "If a medical bulletin is issued, it will remove from the minds of the people any misgivings about Nitish Kumar's soundness of mind. But I am sure he will not agree to such a thing." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)