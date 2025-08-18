Why EC’s ‘vote theft’, SIR explanations ring hollow | Capital Beat

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressed the media on Sunday (August 17) amid allegations of large-scale voter deletions in Bihar, asserting that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was not being conducted in haste.

Speaking at the press conference, Kumar said, “Politics is being done by keeping the gun on the shoulders of the Election Commission of India and targeting the voters.” He added that seven crore voters of Bihar stood with the Commission, leaving no questions on its credibility.

Kumar further stated that CCTV footage of the verification process could not be shared as it would breach privacy norms, citing a 2019 Supreme Court direction. He categorically rejected allegations of votes being stolen, even as the press conference coincided with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s launch of the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Sasaram.

Claims on voter list credibility

Election data scientist Dr Pyarelal Garg said the Commission’s approach had raised more questions than answers. He argued that the Chief Election Commissioner was not addressing facts and, instead, appeared to be making statements similar to those of politicians.

Garg highlighted that the Election Commission itself had admitted to the presence of nearly 65 lakh “illegal or fake voters” in past revisions, a figure he said could not be ignored.

He questioned the logic of the Chief Election Commissioner’s remarks about voters being “with the ECI”, stating that the Commission’s duty was to follow rules and maintain credibility, not to claim political support. Garg insisted that such statements diverted attention from the real issue of voter deletions.

“A responsible officer of the level of the Chief Election Commissioner of India has a huge responsibility to make guided and measured statements, not statements like a politician,” Dr Garg said.

Questions on deletions and privacy

Political analyst Siddarth Sharma drew parallels between the Commission’s handling of deletions and systemic failures. He pointed out that while the Commission claimed to manage seven crore voters, it failed to account for the deletion of 65 lakh names from the rolls. Sharma likened this to a driver who crashes a car every tenth day despite otherwise smooth driving, arguing that such lapses were unacceptable in a democracy.

He said the Commission’s press conference relied on legal technicalities rather than addressing the concerns of ordinary voters. The remarks, Sharma argued, suggested the institution was attempting to shield itself in anticipation of Supreme Court scrutiny rather than reassuring citizens of fair elections.

Sharma also criticised the explanation that duplication arose from minor spelling differences in names, noting that biometric-linked systems like Aadhaar prevented such errors.

Opposition reaction and timing

Senior journalist Ashok Mishra questioned the timing of the press conference, noting that it coincided with Rahul Gandhi’s yatra launch in Bihar. He emphasised that the Commission should focus on the 65 lakh voters whose names had been deleted rather than making broad claims about credibility.

Mishra said many voters in Bihar rely solely on Aadhaar or voter ID cards as proof of identity, and delaying Aadhaar’s acceptance in the verification process had led to unnecessary disenfranchisement. He argued that today’s announcements did little to address ground-level realities faced by rural voters.

The journalist described the press conference as an attempt to divert attention from the Opposition’s campaign, pointing to inconsistencies in the Commission’s explanations on voter documentation. He stressed that even long-standing voters had found their names missing from the rolls despite holding Aadhaar, which is widely used for ration distribution and other government services.

Focus on accountability

Returning to the issue of deletions, Dr Garg said the Commission’s explanations were unconvincing. He argued that if seven crore voters were officially registered in Bihar, the deletion of 65 lakh names could not be dismissed as clerical or migration-related errors.

He added that the law clearly required officials to restore names if deletions were made by mistake, and the burden of action lay with the Election Commission rather than with citizens. According to him, today’s press conference failed to address these responsibilities and instead sought to deflect criticism.

Experts question EC’s approach

Both Sharma and Garg criticised the Commission’s reliance on legal jargon and statements about privacy, saying these did not reassure ordinary voters. They noted that instead of offering transparency or solutions, the Commission appeared to be defending its actions before the Supreme Court.

“The people of India do not care what a few political parties say about the Election Commission. They expect an assurance that elections will happen freely and fairly,” Sharma remarked.

As Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra gains traction in Bihar, Sunday’s press conference has intensified the debate on voter rights, deletions, and the Election Commission’s role in ensuring credibility.

