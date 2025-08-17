EC press conference | Not afraid of false allegations of 'vote chori': CEC
The EC's media briefing comes amid controversy over 'vote theft' and the SIR drive in Bihar
The Election Commission (EC) is holding a press conference amid allegations of 'vote theft' levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and relentless protests by Opposition parties over the intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar.
At the presser, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that the Election Commission is constitutionally bound to ensure all citizens over 18 can vote, and that it treats all political parties equally. He said the poll body views all parties, both Opposition and the ruling, as equal and will not waver from its duty.
Rahul has repeatedly accused the poll panel of voter-data fudging and alleged that there was “vote theft” in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.
The Supreme Court has asked the EC to publish the details of the 65 lakh deleted names from the voters’ list, with reasons of non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the SIR in Bihar.
Follow Live updates below:
Live Updates
- 17 Aug 2025 3:53 PM IST
No Bangladeshis, Nepalis in vote list: CEC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar said there are no Nepalis and Bangladeshis who are on the voter list and can vote in Indian elections. He reiterated that, as per the Constitution, only Indian citizens can contest and vote.
"I want to make it clear that according to the Constitution of India, only Indian citizens can contest the election of MP and MLA. People from other countries do not have the right to contest elections. If such people have filled out the enumeration form, then during the SIR process, they will have to prove their nationality by submitting some documents. Their names will be removed after the investigation," CEC said.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:47 PM IST
CEC cites SC ruling on machine-readable voter list
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar says, "As far as the machine-readable voter list is concerned, the Supreme Court has already said in 2019 that this could be a violation of voter privacy."
He added that the EC is following the Supreme Court ruling on this.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:42 PM IST
Option to challenge poll result in SC within 45 days of announcement: CEC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar says, "Even after the returning officer declares the results, there is a provision in the law that within a period of 45 days, political parties can go to the Supreme Court and file an election petition to challenge the election. After this 45-day period, making such baseless allegations, be it in Kerala, Karnataka, or Bihar. When that 45-day period after the elections is over and during that period, no candidate or political party finds any irregularity, then today, after so many days, the voters and people of the country understand the intention behind making such baseless allegations."
- 17 Aug 2025 3:39 PM IST
No decision yet on SIR in West Bengal: CEC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar, when asked about SIR in West Bengal, said the decision is yet to be taken and they will inform when they take a call not only about Bengal but also for other states.
Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll was recently done in poll-bound Bihar.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:31 PM IST
Not afraid of false allegations: EC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar made it clear that the EC is not afraid of false allegations of 'vote chori'.
"Some voters alleged double voting. When asked for proof, no answer was given. Neither the Election Commission nor any voter is afraid of such false allegations. When politics is being done by targeting the voters of India by keeping a gun on the shoulder of the Election Commission, today the Election Commission wants to make it clear to everyone that the Election Commission fearlessly stood like a rock with all the voters of all sections and all religions including the poor, rich, elderly, women, youth without any discrimination, is standing and will continue to stand," said Kumar.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:29 PM IST
EC has transparent process, no room for vote theft: CEC
CEC Gyanesh defended the EC over its process, explaining how it worked for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
"In the process of Lok Sabha elections, more than one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth level agents, more than 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the elections. In such a transparent process in front of so many people, can any voter steal votes?" asks the CEC, responding to Congress's 'vote chori' allegations.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:27 PM IST
Bihar SIR: Over 28,000 claims and objections received, says EC
The CEC said that over 28,000 claims and objections have been received over SIR in Bihar.
"SIR has been started in Bihar. 1.6 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLA) have prepared a draft list. As this draft list was being prepared in every booth, the Booth Level Agents of all political parties verified it with their signatures. Voters have submitted a total of 28,370 claims and objections," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:25 PM IST
Doors of EC always open for everyone equally: CEC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar, speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, said that EC and all stakeholders are working transparently.
"The doors of the Election Commission are always open for everyone equally. At the ground level, all the voters, all the political parties and all the booth-level officers are working together in a transparent manner, verifying, signing and also giving video testimonials. It is a matter of serious concern that these verified documents, testimonials of the district presidents of political parties and the BLOs nominated by them are either not reaching their own state-level or national-level leaders or an attempt is being made to spread confusion by ignoring the ground reality. The truth is that step by step, all the stakeholders are committed, trying and working hard to make the SIR of Bihar a complete success. When more than seven crore voters of Bihar are standing with the Election Commission, then neither can any question mark be raised on the credibility of the Election Commission nor on the credibility of the voters," said the CEC.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:21 PM IST
'Vote chori' allegations insult to Constitution: CEC
Addressing the issue of 'vote chori' allegations levelled by the Congress, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said these allegations are an insult to the Constitution.
He also said that when proof was asked for these, EC did not get any response.
- 17 Aug 2025 3:19 PM IST
EC will do its constitutional duty: CEC
CEC Gyanesh Kumar says EC will do its constitutional duty.
"As per the Constitution of India, every citizen of India who has attained the age of 18 years must become a voter and must also vote. You all know that, as per the law, every political party is born through registration with the Election Commission. Then how can the Election Commission discriminate among the same political parties? For the Election Commission, all are equal. No matter who belongs to any political party, the Election Commission will not step back from its constitutional duty," said Kumar.