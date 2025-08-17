EC press conference | Not afraid of false allegations of 'vote chori': CEC

The Election Commission (EC) is holding a press conference amid allegations of 'vote theft' levelled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and relentless protests by Opposition parties over the intensive electoral roll revision in Bihar.

At the presser, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that the Election Commission is constitutionally bound to ensure all citizens over 18 can vote, and that it treats all political parties equally. He said the poll body views all parties, both Opposition and the ruling, as equal and will not waver from its duty.

Rahul has repeatedly accused the poll panel of voter-data fudging and alleged that there was “vote theft” in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.

The Supreme Court has asked the EC to publish the details of the 65 lakh deleted names from the voters’ list, with reasons of non-inclusion, to enhance transparency in the SIR in Bihar.

Follow Live updates below: