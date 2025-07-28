No stay on Bihar SIR, but SC asks EC to continue accepting Aadhaar, voter ID

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the publication of draft electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar saying it would once for all decide the pleas against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it would fix on July 29, the time schedule to conduct the final hearing of the matter.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for an NGO, said the electoral rolls should not be finalised in the interim and there should be an interim stay on the publication of the draft rolls.

The bench observed the last order of the top court noted the petitioners not pressing for an interim relief and, therefore, it couldn't be done now and matter would be interpreted once for all.

It asked the poll panel to continue accepting Aadhaar and voter ID for the SIR exercise in Bihar in compliance with its order saying both documents had a "presumption of genuineness".

Earlier, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) claimed in a rejoinder to the petitions challenging the SIR that the enumeration forms, used for updating the electoral roll, were being mass uploaded by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) without the consent of voters.

Read our SIR stories here

Is EC’s Bihar SIR a ploy to unseat Nitish, put BJP on the saddle?

Two days to SIR hearing in SC: Anjali Bharadwaj has tough questions for EC

Bihar SIR: EROs mass-uploading enumeration forms without voters' consent, ADR tells SC

Bihar SIR ground report: BLOs speak on accusations, EC targets, challenge

Bihar electoral roll revision: Elitist and arbitrary, SIR!