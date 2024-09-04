From social issue, caste census turns into electoral-political issue for BJP

The issue of caste census is likely to return to trouble the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days, as the Opposition parties are gearing up to collectively demand the compilation of a detailed report on the benefits of the caste census for the Other Backward Classes(OBC) community.

Members of the Opposition parties,who are part of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of OBCs, are keen to take up the issue of caste census for discussion in the coming days.

With the committee members likely to meet in September and October to finalise the agenda of the parliamentary committee, senior leaders of the Opposition parties are keen that the issue should be taken up for consideration and a detailed report on the issue must be tabled in the Parliament to urge the Union government to conduct a nation-wide caste census in the country.

Committee agenda

“We have so far not finalised the agenda of the meeting but a lot of leaders are keen that the issue of caste census should be taken up for consideration by the committee members," Subhasish Khuntia, a member of the committee and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, told The Federal.

"It will not be fair to say that any issue has been finalised till now but the first meeting of the committee is on September 9 and then again, the committee will meet on October 9 to finalise the agenda of the committee.

"We are supportive of the agenda of the caste census and so we want it to be taken up for discussion,”

Pressure mounts on BJP

The issue of conducting a nationwide caste census is also important for the BJP because just as the Opposition parties are trying to corner the Union government on the issue inside the Parliament, similarly, the Congress-led INDIA alliance members want to make it a talking point in the upcoming assembly polls in the five states.

The Opposition parties too are getting emboldened as most of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members are keen the Union government conduct a caste census across the country. The ruling BJP is already under pressure from its alliance members, Janata Dal (United), which has already conducted a caste census in Bihar under chief minister Nitish Kumar.

To further add to the pressure on the BJP, Union minister Anupriya Patel, chief of Apna Dal (Soneylal), Om Prakash Rajbhar, chief of SBSJ, and Sanjay Nishad, chief of Nishad Party have collectively and individually demanded a nationwide caste census from the BJP leadership.

Clear stand

With the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), now supporting the demand for a caste census and officially taking a stand to support it, the Union government will be under a lot of pressure to urgently call for a caste census in the country.

V Sivadasan, member of the parliamentary committee, Rajya Sabha member of CPM, told The Federal: “The stand of our party is absolutely clear on the issue of caste census.

"We are supportive of the caste census issue so if there is any move to demand a nation-wide caste census, Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM will support such a demand. I was not present in the past meeting so I do not know all the developments but if there is a demand the CPM will support it.”

Poll trouble

As the BJP leadership prepares for the upcoming polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, the demand for reservation by the Jat community in Haryana and Maratha community in Maharashtra can increase the party’s troubles.

The demand for reservation by Jats and Marathas has also played a role in the Lok Sabha outcome in the two states for the BJP-led NDA.

While the BJP won only five out of the ten seats in Haryana, which is the lowest tally in a decade, the tussle between Maratha community and OBC communities impacted the outcome of the elections for the NDA in Maharashtra.

Mere slogans

“We have heard the statements of the RSS leadership supporting the demand for caste-based census. This is not the first time these statements have been made. Even in the year 2019, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh promised caste-based census but nothing has happened so far and it has been five years. These statements are only slogans that have no meaning. If the Union government is serious then it should first amend the law to allow caste-based census. When the first step is not happening, how can we believe that the Union government will conduct caste-based census?” Laxman Hake, OBC activist in Maharashtra demanding caste census, told The Federal.

Hake further said that no political party has taken steps to uplift the OBC community or conduct caste-based census. “If the Union government is serious then it should first amend the law or grant special funds for the OBC community. In the absence of these two steps, it is difficult to take seriously the promises made by any political party,” Hake added.

Emotive and political issue

Political analysts believe that the issue of caste census has become a political issue rather than a social issue and can play an emotive role in the upcoming elections.

“The caste census has become a very emotive and political issue which is motivating people to choose sides. There should be greater study by the Union government on the impact of caste census and how it will help different communities.

"At present, it is only being used for political gains by different political parties and it has gathered momentum among people because it is an emotive issue,” SK Dwivedi, former political science professor at Lucknow University, told The Federal.