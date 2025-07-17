Bihar voter list SIR: Chandrababu Naidu objects; trouble in NDA?

In this episode of Capital Beat, senior journalists Ashok Mishra, Javed Ansari, and D Papa Rao dissect why Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has suddenly raised objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The panel debates whether this is merely an assertion of political concern or a strategic warning to the BJP-led NDA ahead of critical electoral battles.

Uneasy alliance dynamics

Rao opened the conversation by pointing out that Naidu’s letter to the Election Commission (EC), though framed as a procedural critique, is in fact a reflection of deeper tensions within the NDA. According to Rao, there has always been an “uneasy relationship” between TDP, BJP, and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh.

“Pawan Kalyan is lying low but clearly aligned with the BJP. Naidu sees the BJP as propping him up to counter TDP’s dominance in Andhra,” Rao noted. He believes this latest move is Naidu's way of signalling discontent, especially after feeling sidelined both politically and symbolically, citing BJP’s absence during TDP’s manifesto launch as a telling sign.

Rao also emphasised that this assertion comes at a time when the BJP may appear vulnerable in Bihar, particularly following controversies surrounding Operation Sindoor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of foreign diplomacy. “Naidu may be calculating that BJP is weaker now, especially with Nitish Kumar’s deteriorating political standing,” he said.

Echoing Opposition concerns

Mishra, speaking from Patna, Bihar, agreed that Naidu’s letter has given a “boost to the Opposition parties”, especially as the SIR process faces legal and political scrutiny. He noted that local sentiment around the electoral roll revision is tense, with Opposition parties like the RJD and CPI(ML) already on the warpath.

“The ground sentiment is not buying BJP’s narrative on Operation Sindoor. People are questioning the ceasefire that followed,” Mishra said. He added that the electoral process itself is now under the scanner, with irregularities in voter list additions and deletions causing outrage.

Mishra also touched on an FIR filed against journalist Ajit Anjum, who had been reporting on alleged SIR irregularities, as indicative of the growing crackdown. “This has created an atmosphere of fear and suppression, and Naidu’s intervention legitimises these concerns,” he said.

Red flag, not rebellion

Ansari offered a broader political reading, comparing Naidu to the late Ram Vilas Paswan, once referred to as India’s “political weathercock”. According to Ansari, Naidu has a keen sense of timing and is “hedging his bets.”

“This is not withdrawal of support, but a red flag,” said Ansari. He argued that Naidu is unlikely to break with the NDA immediately due to pending financial interests. “He still needs to milk the Centre for funds,” he added.

Ansari also critiqued the BJP’s handling of Operation Sindoor and the supposed diplomatic win over Pakistan. “Trump has said at least 18 times that he enforced the ceasefire. If true, it violates India’s long-standing policy of bilateral resolution,” he said, warning of potential political blowback.

Testing the waters

Rao rejoined the discussion to explain that Naidu’s move could be both a warning to the BJP and a signal to the Opposition. “He’s saying, ‘I haven’t left the battlefield. If you put up a fight, I’ll be with you,’” said Rao.

However, he clarified that Naidu will not lead the charge unless the Opposition demonstrates strength and cohesion. “He’s once bitten, twice shy. After two failed stints against BJP, he won’t take the initiative again,” he said.

Mishra also questioned whether Nitish is even in a position to assert leadership in Bihar. “His health is failing, and many feel he no longer has control over key decisions,” he noted, hinting that had Nitish been in better shape, he might have raised similar objections as Naidu did.

All eyes on Bihar

As the panel wound down, the consensus was clear: Bihar could be a turning point. The controversy surrounding the SIR has mobilised both the Opposition and politically alert segments of the public.

“Opposition parties should rally behind this and make Bihar the battleground it once was,” said Mishra, referencing the historic Mandal-Kamandal debates of the 1990s. Ansari summed it up best: “We don’t know which way the wind will blow. But one thing is clear — Chandrababu Naidu has started checking the weather.”

