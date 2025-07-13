Bihar voter list SIR reveals ‘large number of’ Nepalis, Bangladeshis

Field-level functionaries of the Election Commission (EC) have found “a large number of people” from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar during house-to-house visits made for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list in Bihar, news agency PTI has reported citing officials in the know.

The officials told PTI on Sunday (July 13) that the names of these illegal immigrants will not be included in the final electoral roll to be published on September 30, after a proper inquiry of such people is conducted after August 1.

Problem with documents

According to reports, these illegal migrants have managed to get Indian documents such as Aadhaar, domicile certificates, and ration cards through illegal channels. However, the Supreme Court has directed the EC to treat Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid documents for verification in the SIR process.

While the apex court did not pause the exercise launched on June 24, it said it had “serious doubts” that the task could be completed in time without excluding genuine voters and granting people the right to appeal before the polls.

EC’s standpoint

Opposition parties have also voiced similar concerns, claiming the exercise may lead to large-scale disenfranchisement of legitimate citizens, if at all it can be completed in time. The EC has, however, insisted that SIR will ensure that only eligible Indian citizens are included in the voter list.

The last such exercise for Bihar was conducted way back in 2003. The EC has said rapid urbanisation, outmigration, the addition of young voters, deaths, and illegal immigration have made the revision necessary.

SIR at more states in the offing

The EC will eventually carry out a similar SIR of electoral rolls across India to weed out illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

Bihar is going to polls this year, while assembly polls in five other states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal — are scheduled in 2026.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

(With agency inputs)