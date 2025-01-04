Bihar: ‘Vanity van’ near Prashant Kishor’s protest site sparks controversy
Kishor brushes off reporters’ queries wondering whether the question of “where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants”
A vanity van being used by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations, sparked a controversy on Saturday (January 4).
The van, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan where Kishor launched his aamaran anshan on Thursday evening.
Question of basic needs
Kishor, however, brushed off reporters’ questions wondering whether the question of “where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants”.
“I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, journalists will ask whether I went to have food or take a nap,” he pointed out.
“Some people said the vanity van is worth Rs 2 crore and the rent for it is Rs 25 lakh per day… Let this van be taken away and, in return, give me Rs 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as washroom,” he added.
Reason for fast
Upon being prodded further about the purpose of the vehicle, the 47-year-old former political strategist shot back, “Will you be able to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about the amenities they enjoy?”
Kishor has demanded the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) held on December 13 following allegations of question paper leak. An FIR has been slapped on Kishor and his “150 supporters” by the district administration, which has made it clear that a protest at the chosen site was “illegal”.
“Illegal” protest
According to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, in accordance with a Patna High Court order, “no dharna can be allowed at a spot other than the designated place in Gardani Bagh”.
Several candidates have been staging a demonstration, for close to three weeks, at Gardani Bagh.
“We will take appropriate action against Kishor and his supporters, who were served with a notice on Thursday to vacate the spot,” the DM added.
(With agency inputs)