Bihar: ‘Vanity van’ near Prashant Kishor’s protest site sparks controversy

A vanity van being used by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who is on a fast-unto-death over BPSC question paper leak allegations, sparked a controversy on Saturday (January 4).

The van, reportedly with many luxury facilities, is parked a few hundred metres from the site at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan where Kishor launched his aamaran anshan on Thursday evening.

Also read: Prashant Kishor starts fast unto death to press demand for BPSC exam cancellation

Question of basic needs

Kishor, however, brushed off reporters’ questions wondering whether the question of “where we relieve ourselves is more important than the future of BPSC aspirants”.

“I am on a fast here. If I go home to relieve myself, journalists will ask whether I went to have food or take a nap,” he pointed out.

“Some people said the vanity van is worth Rs 2 crore and the rent for it is Rs 25 lakh per day… Let this van be taken away and, in return, give me Rs 25 lakh per day and provide an alternate space that can be used as washroom,” he added.