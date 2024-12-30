Patna protest | Where was Prashant Kishor during lathicharge, ask miffed students

Students protesting in Patna on Sunday evening (December 29) vented their anger against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor after police used water cannons and lathis to disperse them, asking him where he was during the lathicharge.

The students asked Kishor to move away from the protest site at Gardani Bagh in Patna, accusing him of absenting himself when they were lathicharged by the police.

“Prashant Kishor, go back,” chanted the students when he arrived at the protest site.

Kishor retorted, “You take blankets from us and then show us attitude?” according to a report in India Today.

This further angered the students, and they asked him, “Where was Prashant Kishor during the lathicharge?”

The students have been demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Services Commission (BPSC) exam that was conducted on December 13 for alleged paper leaks and other irregularities.

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor and his supporters had joined the student protesters earlier on Sunday at Gandhi Maidan and he addressed them as they attempted to march towards the chief minister’s residence.

Prashant Kishor reiterates support to students

The political strategist who has now floated his own political outfit addressed a press conference on Monday (December 30) during which he reiterated his support to the students in their struggle.

Kishor said the students themselves were leading the movement, as was decided by the “Student Parliament”.

He claimed that the students did not need prior permission since it was a peaceful march to present a memorandum to the government. He said they were stopped at JP Golambar, where it was agreed that they would meet the Chief Secretary.

He said he had left the protest site after advising the students to disperse, and that the lathicharge occurred 45 minutes later.

Kishor condemned the police action and said they planned to file an FIR against the Patna Police, take the matter to court, and to approach the Human Rights Commission.

He further warned the Bihar government that he would join the protest himself on January 2 if no resolution was reached during the meeting between the students’ delegates and the chief secretary.

Kishor also refuted the allegations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and said he had not abandoned the students but had acted in their best interest.

‘B-Team’ of Bihar govt: Tejashwi Yadav

In an apparent dig at Jan Suraaj Party, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the fledgling outfit floated by former political strategist Prashant Kishor of acting as the 'B team' of the Nitish Kumar-led ruling alliance in Bihar.

In a video message late on Sunday (December 29), hours after police used water cannons to disperse students seeking cancellation of a recent BPSC exam, the former deputy CM, in an apparent reference to the IPAC founder and his party, said the protesters were "misled" into marching towards Gandhi Maidan.

"This movement was started by students. The nearly two-week-long dharna at Gardani Bagh, where I also had gone recently, had caused the government to tremble. At this moment, came some elements acting as the government's B team," alleged Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition.

"The protesters were misled into marching towards Gandhi Maidan, despite warnings from the administration against doing so. And, when the time to face lathi charge and water cannons came, those who had offered to lead the protests, chose to run away," he said.

Yadav promised that his party will use its clout to "politically" back the protesters' demand for cancellation of the Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13, when five lakh candidates had appeared at more than 900 centres across the state.

"But you must not get swayed by empty promises. Stick to your guns. January 4 is still a few days away. There is time enough to bring the government to its knees. It is nonsensical to say the BPSC does not come under the government. Its chairman is an appointee of the chief minister, who also happens to hold the Home portfolio, the department which controls the police," said Yadav.

Notably, the BPSC has decided to hold re-examination for more than 10,000 candidates who were assigned Bapu Pariksha Parisar, an examination centre in the city where hundreds had boycotted the tests alleging that question papers had been "leaked".

The BPSC rubbished the allegation and claimed the test was disrupted as part of a "conspiracy" to get the exam cancelled.

(With agency inputs)