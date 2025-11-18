JD(U) would have been bundled up with 25 seats had it not given Rs 10,000 to women: Kishor

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been bundled up with just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections, said Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on November 18.

Further, he claimed that Nitish promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under self-employment initiatives and this also helped him win votes.

No going back for us: Kishor

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said that his Jan Suraaj Party made an honest effort but failed to make a mark in the polls, and that he took full responsibility for the debacle.

Kishor also alleged that 'vote chori' (theft of votes) happens on a pan-India level and urged national Opposition parties to hold deliberations on the matter and move the Supreme Court, if needed.

"We received a setback but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," he asserted.

Also read: Prashant Kishor takes blame for Bihar election debacle, refuses to quit politics

Attacking the NDA, he said he has failed to understand Bihar, unlike "Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes of people using money".

"To not get votes is not a crime... at least I have not indulged in corruption or divisive politics," he said.

'Fulfil poll promises'

Kishor said he would "definitely quit" politics if the NDA government fulfils its poll promise and gives Rs 2 lakh each to Rs 1.5 crore women under self-employment initiatives.

"People have given the mandate to NDA, now it's on the shoulders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to work on fulfilling their poll promises," he said.

"Self-employment is very important; they must give the Rs 2 lakh they promised. People who don't get the money in six months' time can come to Jan Suraaj, we will fight to ensure they get the amount," he said.

Also read: Jan Suraaj alleges ₹14,000-crore World Bank funds diverted for Bihar elections

Kishor said as repentance, he would hold a fast for a day at Bitiharwa in West Champaran district on November 20, when the new NDA government is likely to take oath.

NDA storms to power

The NDA stormed to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in its maiden polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, the Bihar government gave the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries and promised credit Rs 2 lakh more over subsequent instalments.

(With inputs from agencies)