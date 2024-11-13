Nitish Kumar set up model of good governance, pulled Bihar out of 'jungle raaj': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 13) lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the “jungle raaj”.

Modi’s remarks came during a function in Darbhanga, where he laid the foundation for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several key infrastructure projects worth around ₹12,100 crores.

"Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of jungle raaj. No praise is too high for this achievement," PM Modi said, speaking at the event where the JD(U) chief was also present.

The Prime Minister emphasised Bihar's development under the NDA government, and highlighted improvements in various sectors, especially in the health infrastructure.

"Bihar is witnessing a lot of development. The NDA government is committed to the welfare of the people. The previous government in Bihar never bothered about health infrastructure. They made false promises, but the situation has improved since Nitish Kumar ji came to power," Modi said.

On the issue of Bihar floods, the Prime Minister said the NDA government has launched an ₹11,000 crore flood-mitigation project to address the state's recurring flood problems.

