Bihar: Nitish Kumar announces 35 pc quota for women in govt jobs ahead of polls

In a significant move to promote nari shakti (women empowerment) ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (July 8) announced that 35 per cent of all posts in every category of the state government jobs will be reserved exclusively for women who are permanent residents of Bihar.



“Thirty-five percent reservation will be granted exclusively to women candidates who are original residents of Bihar in direct recruitment across all categories, levels, and types of posts in state government services,” announced Nitish Kumar.

Cabinet meeting

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna, as part of the government’s initiative to boost women's representation across all levels and departments of public services. Sharing the update on X, Nitish Kumar said the move is intended to encourage more women to join the workforce and take on a greater role in governance and administration in Bihar.

Further extending his government’s outreach to the youth, Nitish Kumar announced the establishment of the Bihar Youth Commission, a new statutory body recently approved by the state cabinet.

“I am pleased to share that, in order to create more employment opportunities for Bihar's youth, equip them with training, and empower them, the government has decided to establish the Bihar Youth Commission. The Cabinet has approved this decision today,” the chief minister announced.

Reaching out to youth

The Bihar Youth Commission will serve as an advisory body to the government on all issues concerning the welfare and development of the state's youth. It will work in coordination with various government departments to enhance education and employment opportunities for young people.

The commission will comprise a chairperson, two vice-chairpersons, and seven members, all under the age of 45. It will also ensure that local youths are given priority in private sector jobs within Bihar, while also protecting the interests of students and workers from the state who are studying or employed outside the state.



“The commission will be responsible for formulating programmes to combat social issues such as alcohol and substance abuse and will offer recommendations to the government on these matters,” said the chief minister.

The state government said this initiative aims to make Bihar’s youth self-reliant, skilled, and employment-ready, ensuring a secure future for the coming generations.