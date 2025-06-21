Ahead of Bihar polls, Nitish Kumar hikes social security pension three-fold

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (June 21) announced almost a three-fold increase in the state’s social security pension scheme, with senior citizens and persons with disabilities to receive ₹1,100, up from the earlier amount of ₹400.

The chief minister made the announcement on X, stating that the increased pension amount would be disbursed to recipients starting from July this year.

Also Read: Capital beat | With an eye on CM’s chair, is Chirag set to unsettle Nitish Kumar?

“I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled, and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs.1100 instead of Rs.400 every month,” Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Revised pension from July

He said all the beneficiaries would get pension at the increased rate from the month of July, and that it will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month.

The chief minister went on to say that this would help a little more than 1.09 crore beneficiaries a lot.

Also Read: Why Modi is reluctant to declare Nitish Kumar as NDA's Bihar CM face

“The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction,” said the Bihar CM.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be conducted in October-November this year.