Bihar elections: LJP’s Shabina Khan on party's big gains

The Bihar Assembly election results have given the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) a new talking point within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Federal spoke to Shabina Khan, head of the LJP (Ram Vilas) Delhi women’s cell, on what the outcome means for the party, its alliance with the JD(U) and BJP, and the leadership of Chirag Paswan.

How do you see the overall performance of the LJP (Ram Vilas) in this Bihar election? What message does it send?

This result is a good message from our party for Bihar and for the whole country. We have started good initiatives, and this will help us grow in all states.

Also read: Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics, says she is disowning her family

During seat-sharing talks, there seemed to be reluctance from the BJP and JD(U) to give 29 seats to the LJP (Ram Vilas). Has this election consolidated Chirag Paswan’s image as Bihar’s leading Dalit leader?

First of all, yes, he is a Dalit leader. But he is not limited only to Dalit seats. He has a good vision and does not believe in working only for Dalit or backward communities. His focus is “Bihari first and Bihar first”. He wants to do good work for everyone.

We work for all sections. He is humanitarian, and his thinking is very positive and inclusive. Things are moving positively under his leadership.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)