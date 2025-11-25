Bihar Cabinet approves 1 crore jobs, AI mission and tech hub plan

The newly formed Bihar cabinet, during its first meeting on Tuesday (November 25), decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion.

'Semiconductor manufacturing park'

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city, and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," he said.

Also Read: Shifting power balance in Bihar’s cabinet formation leaves Nitish on weaker footing

He further stated that under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years” adding that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets.

"A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-oriented initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented, young entrepreneurs of the state," he said.

Artificial Intelligence Mission

The Council of Ministers also approved an Artificial Intelligence Mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain, he said.

The government announced that a total of eleven cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects.

Also Read: Bihar Cabinet: Nitish-Modi’s anti-dynasty stand undercut by surge of political heirs

The chief secretary said that nine closed sugar mills will start functioning again, while 25 new ones will be set up.

The backdrop

Earlier, following a prolonged tussle between the BJP and the JD(U), the BJP secured major departments, most notably the crucial Home portfolio.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary now heads the Home Ministry, a department Nitish Kumar retained throughout his nearly 20-year tenure.

Also Read: Bihar Cabinet full list: BJP gets key portfolios including Home

Although the BJP holds 89 seats and the JD(U) 85, the political balance has shifted decisively. For the first time in two decades, the BJP appears clearly in control.

Nitish Kumar has kept the General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Elections and other unallocated departments. The BJP, meanwhile, has taken a substantial share of the remaining key portfolios, underscoring its dominant position in the new cabinet.

(With agency inputs)