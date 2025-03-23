Bihar Board 12th result 2025: How to check scores online, via SMS, on DigiLocker

Over 12 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 results for 2025. While the results have not been declared yet, they are expected to be announced soon. Once released, students can check their scores through multiple platforms, including the official website, SMS, and DigiLocker. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to access your Bihar Board Inter results.

1. Official Websites to Check Bihar Board Inter Results

The BSEB will publish the Class 12 results on the following official websites:

• biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

• secondary.biharboardonline.com

• results.biharboardonline.com

Steps to Check Results Online:

• Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

• Click on the ‘Bihar Board 12th Result 2025’ link.

• Enter your roll code and roll number as printed on your admit card.

• Submit the details and view your result.

• Download and print your mark sheet for future reference.

2. Check Results via SMS

Students can also access their results through SMS. To do this:

• Type BIHAR12ROLL-NUMBER and send it to 56263.

• You will receive your result as an SMS reply.

3. Download Bihar Board 12th Result via DigiLocker

DigiLocker, a secure cloud-based platform by the Government of India, allows students to access their mark sheets digitally.

Steps to Download from DigiLocker:

• Visit DigiLocker or open the DigiLocker app.

• Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

• Navigate to the ‘Bihar School Examination Board’ section.

• Select ‘Bihar Board 12th Marksheet 2025’ and enter required details.

• Download and save the digital mark sheet.

Important points to be noted:

• The results are expected soon, so students are advised to check the official websites regularly.

• In case of heavy traffic on result day, students can try alternative methods like SMS or DigiLocker for quicker access.

• The digital mark sheet downloaded from DigiLocker is valid for official use.