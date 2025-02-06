SC transfers petitions challenging CLAT exam results to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday (February 6) transferred all petitions challenging the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam results to a division bench of the Delhi high court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan said the Delhi high court will take up the petitions on March 3.

Petitions to reach Delhi

The apex court also told registrars of several high courts including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, and Calcutta to transfer the records of all the pending cases to the Delhi high court within seven days.

The bench had indicated on January 15 that it might transfer all the petitions to one court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Multiple petitions

The CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, was to determine admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. Multiple pleas were filed in high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in post-graduate courses.