Bihar BJP leader shot dead, but Deputy CM claims good governance amid Oppn fire

A week after prominent businessman Gopal Khemka was gunned down outside his home in Patna, the Bihar capital has witnessed another shocking murder, this time of BJP leader Surendra Kewat.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle shot Kewat in Sheikpura and fled the scene. The 52-year-old sustained four bullet wounds and was rushed to AIIMS Patna, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.



Police have initiated their investigation into the murder, and forensic teams have been called in. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused.

Challenge for Nitish govt

“Kewat was working in the fields when unidentified assailants shot him dead. He was taken to AIIMS, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We have recorded statements from his family members, and appropriate action is being taken,” said police officer Kanhaiya Singh.

Kewat, a former BJP Kisan Morcha leader, was brutally murdered just days after businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead, sparking panic and heightened tension in the area.

The murder of the BJP leader poses yet another challenge for the Nitish Kumar government in this election year, as it grapples with mounting criticism from the Opposition over Bihar’s deteriorating law and order situation.

RJD slams state govt

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, lashed out at the state government in a post on the social media platform X.

“And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What can one say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government ready to hear the truth or acknowledge their failures?” he tweeted. “Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing?” he asked.



और अब पटना में बीजेपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या!



क्या कहे किससे कहे? NDA सरकार में कोई सच्चाई सुनने वाला नहीं, गलती स्वीकारने वाला नहीं?



CM के स्वास्थ्य का सबको पता है लेकिन BJP के दो-दो नकारे उपमुख्यमंत्री क्या कर रहे है? भ्रष्ट भूंजा-DK पार्टी का कोई बयान नहीं? #Crime #Bihar — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 13, 2025

The RJD-Congress alliance has been actively targeting the BJP-JDU coalition over the deteriorating law and order situation ahead of the upcoming elections. These political attacks have intensified following the murder of Gopal Khemka right outside his residence in Patna.

Deputy CM in denial mode

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led government appears either in denial about the rising crime or preoccupied with shifting blame. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary insisted there is no organised crime in the state and claimed that only good governance prevails.



His colleague, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, deflected responsibility by blaming the Opposition. “The government is taking action. RJD people are involved... As the election is approaching, they are trying to create chaos,” alleged the deputy chief minister.

Union Minister and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also accused the RJD of supporting criminals to tarnish the image of the state government. “Criminals are no longer sheltered at the Bihar chief minister’s residence; they are dealt with firmly. Those questioning the law and order situation should keep this in mind,” he said.