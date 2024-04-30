Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead; had posted cryptic WhatsApp status

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead in her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Saturday (April 27), police said.

While the incident is under investigation, initial reports suggest that she may have taken her own life, although the police have not found a suicide note yet.

The 27-year-old actress is reported to have posted a cryptic WhatsApp status before she died. The translated version reads, “His/her life was sailing on two boats, we made the journey easy by sinking one.”

The actress was living with her husband, Chandramani Jhangad, an animation engineer, in Mumbai. The couple had gone to Bhagalpur to attend Amrita’s sister’s wedding on April 18. After the wedding, Chandramani returned to Mumbai while Amrita stayed back.



Amrita’s family said that the actress was depressed about her career because she was not getting sufficient work, and she was receiving treatment for depression.

Amrita was famous for her role in web series Parishodh, and had acted in Deewanapan with the Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav. She had also acted in several other Hindi movies, web series, and TV shows.

Bhagalpur Superintendent of Police Shri Raj said a team had been formed to conduct an investigation into the case, and family members and others were being questioned.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)