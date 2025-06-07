New CCTV footage deepens mystery surrounding Indore couple's fate in Meghalaya

The emergence of new CCTV footage showing the newly married couple from Indore — Raja Raghuvanshi, who was later found dead, and his missing wife Sonam — has further deepened the mystery surrounding the case. According to media reports, the latest footage shows the couple a day before they disappeared on May 23.

What the footage shows

The footage, recorded by a CCTV camera at a homestay in Shillong, shows the couple arriving at the homestay on a scooter on May 22. The couple is seen leaving their luggage at the homestay before riding off again.

Accessed by a news channel, the footage also shows the couple wearing black jackets and carrying a white suitcase as they appear to interact normally.

Then Raghuvanshi is seen entering the homestay premises and speaking to the staff there as Sonam, waiting outside, fixes her hair. After some time, Raghuvanshi returns, takes out some belongings from the suitcase and gives it to Sonam.

Mystery surrounding white shirt

Interestingly, the white shirt Sonam is seen wearing below the jacket in the footage was later found near Raghuvanshi’s body. The rented scooter the couple are seen using in the footage is also the one found abandoned near the spot where Raghuvanshi’s body was later discovered, police said.

Raghuvanshi was found dead on May 27 in a deep gorge, nearly 20 km from the homestay in Shillong. Near the body, located by rescue teams using a drone, his mobile phone and a machete, likely used in the crime, were also recovered.

“It is a clear case of homicide. The person was murdered, there is no doubt about that,” said Vivek Syiem, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills as quoted as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Family demands CBI probe

While Meghalaya Police have registered a murder case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up for the probe, Sonam's family members have expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation being conducted by Meghalaya Police and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

As for the whereabouts of Sonam, Meghalaya Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and a Special Operations Team, are conducting a search operation to trace her.

Police have also found a black jacket/raincoat with what appears to be bloodstains near the spot. However, forensic confirmation is yet to arrive.