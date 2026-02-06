Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast death toll rises to 25

With seven more bodies discovered on Friday (February 6), the death toll in the explosion in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills went up to 25, said Director General of Police I Nongrang.

The development comes a day after the blast occurred on Thursday at the mine in the Thangsku area of Umsngat village, prompting the authorities to begin large-scale search and rescue operations involving multiple agencies. Till Thursday, 18 bodies were recovered.

"So far, seven additional bodies have been recovered today, taking the total number of deaths to 25. Out of these, 12 bodies have been identified," Nongrang told PTI.

NDRF pressed into service

According to officials, search operations are continuing at the site as teams of the State Disaster Response Force, Special Rescue Team and the National Disaster Response Force were pressed into service. Medical teams and ambulances have also been deployed.

They further stated that the Army and the Air Force remain on standby as the district administration and the State Disaster Management Authority continue to monitor the situation closely.

"The search operation is still underway, and all efforts are being made to find out any remaining victims and complete the identification process at the earliest," the DGP said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died in the blast, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000. The Meghalaya government said it would provide an additional Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

Police suspects illegal coal mine

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar had said one injured person was first taken to the Sutnga Primary Health Centre and later referred to a hospital in Shillong for advanced treatment. He said the exact number of people who may be trapped is yet to be confirmed.

Preliminary findings suggest the explosion occurred during coal mining activity at the site, which is suspected to be operating illegally. “Yes, it seems like that,” Kumar said when asked about the mine’s status, adding that the cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Local media reported a similar blast in the same area in December. The Justice (retd) B.P. Katakey committee has sought a police report, while the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance.

(With agency inputs)