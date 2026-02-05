Meghalaya illegal coal mine blast: 16 dead, several feared trapped

As many as 16 miners were killed, and several others were feared trapped after a dynamite blast at an illegal rat hole coal mine in Meghalaya on Thursday (February 5). The incident took place in a village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills.

"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," Director General of Police I Nongrang said.

Rescue teams have been engaged in search operations, she said, adding that the incident occurred in the Thangsku area in the morning.

According to local media reports, there could be more casualties as the hill where illegal mining was going on has partially caved in after the blast.

‘Number of trapped people not confirmed’

One person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Shillong hospital for better treatment, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said.

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities at the site, which is believed to be an illegal operation.

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, Kumar said, "Yes, it seems like that." He said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry will be conducted. Earlier in the day, Kumar said that the incident took place on Thursday morning.

The police have sought assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue operations at the site.

Similar blast in December

According to local media reports, the Thangsku area had witnessed a similar dynamite blast earlier, on December 23, 2025, in which two miners were killed.

The Justice (retd) B.P. Katakey committee, a one-member panel appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to look into illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, sought a report from the police, reported the Assam Tribune.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission also took suo motu cognisance of the matter and called for a detailed report from the state government.

Seven mining deaths in recent weeks

With Thursday’s explosion, the number of deaths linked to illegal coal mining incidents in East Jaintia Hills has risen to seven in recent weeks.

Earlier, on January 14, a worker from Assam, Mosaid Ali (48), a resident of Jamuna Moudanga in Hojai district, was killed in an accident at an illegal coal mine in Umthe village.

Police had confirmed that incident as well, which also came under the scrutiny of the Justice Katakey committee, reported the Assam Tribune.

The backdrop

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a ban on rat-hole coal mining and other unscientific mining practices in Meghalaya in 2014, citing environmental damage and safety risks, while also restricting illegal transportation of coal extracted through such methods.

Rat-hole mining involves digging narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal. The horizontal tunnels are often termed “rat-holes”, as each just about fits one person.

The Supreme Court later upheld the ban and allowed mining only under scientific and regulated procedures with environmental safeguards.

(With agency inputs)