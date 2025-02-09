LIVE | Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM; ‘belated’, says Congress

Twenty-one months after a deadly ethnic strife broke out in Manipur, N Biren Singh has resigned as the chief minister of the state.

Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday (February 9).

Singh was accompanied by 14 MLAs belonging to the BJP and NPF. State BJP president A Sharda and senior saffron party leader Sambit Patra was also part of the delegation.

After meeting the governor, Singh went to the CM secretariat.

In his letter to the governor, Singh said, “It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.”

The resignation came hours after his return from Delhi. He had left for the national capital in a chartered flight to meet the top BJP leadership on Saturday evening after convening a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the assembly session beginning on February 10.

At least 20 MLAs were reportedly present in the meeting held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against Singh's government.

With growing discontent among state BJP leaders, senior party leader Sambit Patra, the BJP in-charge for the North East, had rushed to Imphal for damage control in case a floor test was held.

Singh’s persistence as the Manipur chief minister and Amit Shah’s inexplicable support for him had raised eyebrows for months as the Manipur crisis raged on.

