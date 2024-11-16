Jiribam murders: Manipur protesters storm houses of 2 ministers, 3 MLAs

Prohibitory orders were clamped for an indefinite period in Imphal West after protesters stormed the houses of two ministers and three MLAs on Saturday (November 16), demanding justice for the three persons murdered in Jiribam district earlier this week.

According to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar, the curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Minister’s promise

Earlier in the day, a mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel area and the house of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh.

“Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting and the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public,” Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority representative David told reporters.

Sloganeering outside CM’s son-in-law’s house

The protesters also gathered in front of the residence of BJP legislator RK Imo in Sagolband area of Imphal West district and raised slogans demanding an “appropriate response from the government” and that the authorities “arrest the culprits within 24 hours”.

Imo is the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.