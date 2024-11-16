Jiribam murders: Manipur protesters storm houses of 2 ministers, 3 MLAs
According to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar, an indefinite curfew was imposed from 4.30 pm on Saturday
Prohibitory orders were clamped for an indefinite period in Imphal West after protesters stormed the houses of two ministers and three MLAs on Saturday (November 16), demanding justice for the three persons murdered in Jiribam district earlier this week.
Minister’s promise
Earlier in the day, a mob stormed the residence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel area and the house of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister L Susindro Singh.
“Sapam assured us that the issues related to the killing of three persons will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting and the minister will tender his resignation if the government fails to honour the sentiment of the public,” Lamphel Sanakeithel Development Authority representative David told reporters.
Sloganeering outside CM’s son-in-law’s house
The protesters also gathered in front of the residence of BJP legislator RK Imo in Sagolband area of Imphal West district and raised slogans demanding an “appropriate response from the government” and that the authorities “arrest the culprits within 24 hours”.
Imo is the son-in-law of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Newspaper office targeted
The protesters who had gone to meet Keishamthong constituency’s Independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh at his Tiddim Road residence targeted the office building of a local newspaper owned by him after being told that the legislator was out of state.
The mob destroyed some temporary structures in front of the office building, PTI reported quoting an official.
Jiribam murders
Three bodies, suspected to be of those among six persons missing from Jiribam district, were found near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night.
The bodies — of a woman and two children — were found about 16 km from Borobekra in Jiribam district, close to the location where the six people went missing on Monday.
