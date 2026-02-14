PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting national security, corruption in defence deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 14) accused the Congress of neglecting national security, adding that under the BJP-led NDA government, India was not only securing its borders but also responding to the country's enemies by entering their homes.

Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, he further stated that people witnessed India’s might during Operation Sindoo,r adding that the world witnessed how India punished terrorists for the attacks.

"Today the country hasn't just got another emergency landing strip. This is also proof that the new India is preparing in every way for its security. Today's India is not only strengthening its borders, but also responding to the country's enemies by entering their homes,” said PM Modi.

“Today marks the 7th year of the Pulwama attack. I salute the brave sons of Mother India who lost their lives in this attack. The entire world has seen how India punished the terrorists after the terrorist attack. Some people are still trembling. You have also seen this power of India in Operation Sindoor...,” he added as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi further alleged that the Congress lacked the courage to take decisions and, at best, only made statements. He said that the grand old party always put the country at risk, adding that during the UPA regime, any defence procurement meant a scam worth thousands of crores.

“Congress never prioritized the nation's security. Because of the negativity of Congress governments, the entire Northeast lived in fear and insecurity. Congress always kept the country at risk. During Congress's tenure, whenever weapons were purchased for the military, it meant a scam worth thousands of crores...,” said PM Modi.

“Today the country is strengthening its armed forces. India is building magnificent highways, magnificent tunnels, high-rise bridges, and modern airfields on its borders. It is enhancing the nation's security, and that is why Congress is bewildered. They are wondering how Modi manages to do all this,” he added.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress-led UPA regime left Assam to starve as it provided the state only Rs 10,000 crore as its tax share. Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, he further stated that in this year’s Union Budget Assam was receiving five times more, approximately Rs 50,000 crore as its tax share, under the BJP government.

“This year, Assam will receive approximately Rs 50,000 crore as its tax share... We should remember well how Assam was left starving during the Congress government. During the Congress regime, Assam received only Rs 10,000 crore as its tax share. Now, under the BJP government, Assam is receiving 5 times more money than it did under the Congress government,” said PM Modi.

"In last 11 years, Assam has received more than Rs 5.5 lakh crore from the central government for various development projects... Can the Congress, which avoids even giving money for Assam's development, develop Assam?...” he added as quoted by ANI.

The Prime Minister further stated that this year’s Union Budget has focused on further strengthening the connectivity of the Northeast adding that with connectivity, employment opportunities would also increase.

“Therefore, nearly thousands of crores of rupees have been allocated for highways and other road projects in Assam... The announcements made in the budget will also expand tourism in Assam. Recently, the Pariksha Pe Charcha program held in Guwahati. We discussed with students on a cruise on the Brahmaputra River... In the future, river tourism on the Brahmaputra will be further promoted... I wanted to tell the country that there's no better place for tourism. Come, this is my Assam, this is my Brahmaputra...,” he added.

"...If anyone deserves the credit for where the Bharatiya Janata Party has reached today, it goes solely to the workers of the BJP. We believe in organisation. We believe the power of organisation is the basis for change in national life. And therefore, meeting such a large number of workers, rooted in the ground, is a great privilege in itself... We have lived by one mantra. We are devoting ourselves to realising one mantra, and that mantra is 'Bharat Mata ki Jai!” said PM Modi.

"Today's Congress endorses the people who dream of tearing the country apart, the people who make slogans to separate the North East from India, they have become worshippers of Congress. The Muslim League divided the country during the time of freedom. Now, today's Congress has become a 'Muslim League Maoist Congress'... That is why you have to be careful of Congress... Congress's government, whether it was in Assam or in Delhi, they had left Assam on its own," he added.