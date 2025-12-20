PM Modi accuses TMC of opposing SIR to protect infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 20) said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to shield infiltrators whose aim is to take control of West Bengal. PM Modi, virtually addressing a rally in Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat in Nadia district, further alleged that the infiltrators are dear to the TMC and hence the party is opposing the SIR.

"In Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is raising slogans of 'Go Back Modi' instead of saying 'Go Back Ghuspaithiye (infiltrators)'. Those infiltrators, whose objective is to take over Bengal, are dear to the TMC. That is why the Trinamool Congress is opposing the SIR-to protect infiltrators," said PM Modi during his first rally in West Bengal after the Election Commission conducted SIR in the state in the second phase of the exercise.

‘Maha jungle raj in Bengal’

Lashing out at the TMC over the law and order situation in West Bengal, PM Modi dubbed the state’s prevailing situation “maha jungle raj”, alleging that "corruption, nepotism and appeasement of the ruling dispensation" have prevented development in the state.

PM Modi urged the people to provide a chance to the BJP in the 2026 assembly polls to form a “double engine government” in the state. The term “double engine” is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Dense fog at the venue prevented the Prime Minister’s helicopter from landing at the makeshift helipad in Taherpur and forced him to return to the Kolkata airport.

Slams TMC over appeasement

“Let the TMC oppose me and BJP as much as it wants, but the ruling party cannot hold people to ransom, make them suffer and stop Bengal’s progress,” Modi said at the Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha, the fourth such meeting in Bengal this year.

“We will end TMC’s maha jungle raj in Bengal, where corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics are ruling the roost," he said, alleging that the culture of “cut money and commission” has stalled development in the state despite there being “no dearth of goodwill, schemes and money” in store for the region.

‘Give BJP a chance’

“I want to exert my full force in bringing about development in Bengal. Give the BJP a chance and bring a double-engine government here,” added Modi.

He referred to the NDA’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar elections, stating that the results in the neighbouring state will positively impact the party’s fortunes in Bengal.

“The election results in Bihar have opened up the doors for BJP's victory in Bengal because everyone knows that the Ganga flows into Bengal from Bihar,” the PM said.

Claiming that the popular sentiment on Bengal’s grassroots was to “gain freedom from TMC’s misrule”, the Prime Minister said, "The lanes and alleys of the state are resonating with cries of the slogan ‘Banchte chai, BJP tai’ (Need BJP to live)."

The Matua factor

The Prime Minister addressed the crowd at a strategically poignant location in the Ranaghat area of Nadia district, which is dominated by the presence of Matua community members who are Namasudra Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, amid a growing apprehension of disenfranchisement amongst the community post the publication of the SIR draft rolls. The rally venue was not far from the heartland of the community in adjacent Bongaon.

During his virtual address, the Prime Minister invoked Harichand Thakur and Guruchand Thakur, religious leaders and founders of the Matua sect, and hailed their contributions in the development of the community.

The Prime Minister also greeted the crowd of the Taherpur rally with the ‘Joy Nitai’ slogan in acknowledgement of the 15th-century Bengali saint from the region and also stressed the contributions of Chaitnya Mahaprabhu, another Bhakti saint and son of the soil, both of whom are worshipped by the Matua community.

(With agency inputs)