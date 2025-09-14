PM Modi: Congress backing Pakistan-groomed terrorists, anti-nationals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan.

Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday (September 14), Modi accused the grand old party of protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces.

The prime minister claimed that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grab land and their conspiracy to change the demography.

“The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. It protects infiltrators and anti-national forces,” the PM alleged, while addressing the public meeting.

Invoking Ma Kamakhya and Lord Krishna

The Prime Minister’s visit is his first to Assam since Operation Sindoor earlier this year, which he dedicated to Ma Kamakhya and Lord Krishna. “With the blessings of Ma Kamakhya, the operation was successful,” he said, adding that he could feel “a divine connection”.

Modi also linked his Independence Day address to the Janmashtami celebrations in Darrang to bring up the topic of the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, a decade-long plan to develop an indigenous defence shield along the lines of Israel’s Iron Dome.

Congress vs BJP

Modi also claimed that the Congress ruled Assam for decades, but built “only three bridges” over the Brahmaputra, while the BJP-led dispensation constructed six such structures in the past 10 years.

He also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “evicting infiltrators from encroached land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots”.

Development narrative

The PM asserted that India was emerging as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and said that Assam’s growth rate was 13 per cent.

“This was achieved due to the efforts of the double-engine government. The Centre and the state government are developing Assam as a health hub. The North East has a big role to play in achieving the Viksit Bharat dream,” the PM added.

The prime minister on Sunday unveiled a series of development projects in the state. He laid the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM School, a BSc Nursing College, the Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

(With agency inputs)