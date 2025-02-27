Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Assam's Morigaon, no casualties reported

The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam’s Morigaon.

There is no report of any injury to people or damage to any property, said officials.

The earthquake occurred in Assam’s Morigaon district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra at around 2.25 am at a depth of 16 kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The exact location of the epicentre of the earthquake is around 52 km east from Guwahati in central Assam.

The NCS posted on X from their official handle about the earthquake.

Strong tremors

An earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.1 has the potential to cause tremors strong enough to shake furniture inside homes and cause damage to fragile buildings.

Assam is one of the most earthquake-prone zones in India as it falls under the Seismic Zone V, putting it at high risk for experiencing strong tremors.

It has a history of massive earthquakes including the 1950 Assam-Tibet earthquake with an 8.6 magnitude, and the 1897 Shillong earthquake with an 8.1 magnitude which are some of the strongest in the history of earthquakes.