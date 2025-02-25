Magnitude-5.1 quake hits Bay of Bengal; tremors felt in Odisha, Bengal

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit the Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Tuesday (February 25), the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake struck at 6.10 am, at a depth of 91 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 19.52°N and longitude 88.55°E. An Indian Meteorological Department official told news agency PTI that the earthquake was recorded near Puri in Odisha.

Mild tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal and Odisha. There was no immediate report of danger, damage or tsunami warning.

People took to social media to discuss and record the tremors felt early in the morning. They checked up on one another’s safety, and hashtags related to the earthquake trended on social media. Some social media users discussed how they left their homes and went out into the open air for their safety.