Assam struck by 2.6-magnitude earthquake; no injuries or damage to property reported

An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude struck central Assam on Monday afternoon (September 1), officials said.

There is no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property, they said.

Also Read: Over 800 dead as strong earthquake rocks eastern Afghanistan near Pak border

A National Centre for Seismology report said the quake was recorded at 3.56 pm in Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra, at a depth of 5 km.

Epicentre 43 km south-east of Tezpur

The exact location of the epicentre is around 43 km south-east of Tezpur in central Assam.

People in neighbouring Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat districts, besides Sonitpur and Biswanath on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra, also felt the tremor, prompting people to scamper out of their homes to open areas.

Also Read: 3.3 magnitude tremor hits Gujarat's Kutch; no damage reported

The northeast falls in the high-seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region, the officials said.

(With agency inputs)