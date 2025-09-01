250 killed in strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near Pak border

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 500 others, officials said.

The quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighbouring Nangahar province. The 6.0 magnitude at 11.47 pm was centred 27 kilometres east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said.

The deaths and injuries were expected to increase as search and rescue teams reached the area.

Shallow quakes, more damage

It was just 8 kilometres deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that at least 250 people were killed and 500 others injured in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare.

Jalalabad

The quake's epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said.

Jalalabad, which is near the quake centre, is a bustling trade city because it is close to neighbouring Pakistan. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and areas outside the city include homes built of mud bricks and wood.

2023 quake tragedy

In 2023, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on October 7, followed by strong aftershocks.

The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished in that disaster. The UN gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

